CARE International Implements GEDSI

The program is a flagship initiative of the gender equality, disability and social inclusion (GEDSI) program.

CARE International in PNG-SLP Program Manager, Gayle Tatsie explained that the Sapotim Lida Program would be focusing on 3-tiers, senior level, supporting women in senior leadership middle and junior workforce.

This will provide opportunities for women to develop their leadership potentials and providing work place conditions that support women to achieve their best in the work place.

“In our work the GEDSI hub team understand that in this space we cannot apply the one size fits all approach. Hence, the team will be applying a multi-pro approach, top-down, bottom-up and cross-agencies and sectors,” Tatsie said.

“This is not going to be a smooth ride all the way, therefore as a team leader of a GEDSI Hub I will need your patience, understanding and listening ears.”