Cardinal Celebrates With Kaindi Campus

The institution is named after Saint Benedict, the messenger of peace and promoter of unity. The campus celebrates his Feast Day on the 14th of July, each year.

“I wish this feast day to be a fruitful one that we may all live in the Christian unity as one,” affirmed Dr Fr Lawrence Arockiaraj, Vice President of the St Benedict’s campus, when welcoming Cardinal Ribat to the East Sepik and the DWU Wewak campus.

Cardinal Ribat joined in the Eucharistic celebration, in the company of the Bishop of the Wewak Diocese, Bishop Jozef Roszynski.

In his homily, Cardinal Ribat pronounced to everyone that the feast day should be a reminder to all to promote unity, whether it be in the offices, in the classrooms, at home or on the streets.

“Saint Benedict is gone so you and I, we are the ones to continue this unity and peace and we should ask Saint Benedict’s spirit to inspire us as we go,” Sir Cardinal Ribat said.

St Benedict’s Campus also had the honor of having the Cardinal bless and officially open two new classrooms for the St Benedict’s School of Nursing, and a new vehicle for the campus Matriculation Center.