Carbon Trade Policy

Minister Schnaubelt who recently launched the Belhat Development Project 131 in Matalai Local Level Government (LLG), told the villagers to report to his office of any such investors.

“I warn you all to be careful about people that come to sign up your forests because they will come with money to deceive you. They will give you little money but will take advantage of your forests to sell to overseas countries.

“Wait for forest minister to fine tune the carbon trade issue and come with permit for boundary and we will know the licenses, the benefits and the management companies and all will be made transparent.

“Once I finish, landowners will know how much they get, the developer who has the permit will know how much they get and we will follow a transparent process.

“I challenge you all from Konoagil to Sentral Niu Ailan, do not sign up any carbon trade deal with any company. The national government does not recognize any of these companies because there is no policy on how to regulate this process.

“I want to see the landowners benefit from their resources, and if we can give cash component, the other component that is transparent, is to deliver services to the communities. I want to see more schools, aid posts, sub-health centes and roads being constructed.

“If you cannot stand with me, I cannot do this, so no more side deals, let’s make it transparent,” Minister Schnaubelt said.