Carbon Credit Project Opposed

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director of Climate Change and Development Agency (CCDA), Ruel Yamuna, the Kamlapar landowner group claim the company, NIHT Inc is operating illegally and have used fraudulent means to obtain their VCS or verified carbon standard project and carbon credits.

NIHT Inc and its subsidiary NI Holdings Limited, said during a meeting earlier this year with the Minister for Environment and Conservation Wera Mori that local resource owners responded positively to the carbon credit project.

NI Holdings Limited CEO Esorom Toligur said under the project, resource owners of Konoagil Local Level Government at the southern tip of New Ireland Province, will receive K6 million in payment this year from their 200, 000 hectares of rainforest through the carbon credit project.

He said Minister Mori also indicated his ministry‘s full support of the project.

However, the Kamlapar ILG members say they were rushed into signing the contract and were not given time to seek legal advice or discuss the terms.

The landowner group said during a recent visit by CCDA officials to their area, the group addressed their issue to the officials regarding the carbon credit. They have yet to receive a response.

In the letter dated, 12th June 2021, the landowners have also sent a copy to Prime Minister James Marape, Minister Mori and New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan.

Photo credit: Kamlapar landowners