Car thieves apprehended

The suspects had stolen a vehicle in Gerehu, and were en route to Unagi Oval when they were spotted by a Mobile Squad patrol Unit.

The MS Unit followed the stolen vehicle because the occupants looked suspicious.

The car chase started at Gordons and ended at Boroko, after the driver ran into a metal railing.

Three suspects were apprehended by Police as they tried to flee.

The other two were apprehended at Murray Barracks while trying to get into a taxi.

The suspects have been identified and named by the victim; all suspects live on the same street with the victim.

ACP and NCD & Central Commander Anthony Wagambie Junior said the suspects were most likely going to use the stolen vehicle to commit other crimes.