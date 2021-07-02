Captain Nonggorr Saluted

“Well done Captain! I salute you. You have done your family, your people, your country and yourself proud,” Mr Namah said.

“It is truly inspiring and uplifting to see pioneers finish off with a flare in fine and distinguished fashion.

“Captain Nonggor-r is among a group of PNG’s finest in the field of aviation.

“There are others in maritime navigation, engineering, architecture, accounting and other specialized fields who can be said to be the true and unsung heroes and heroines of PNG.

“They are the ones who deserve our highest accolades and recognition such as the Queen’s awards and those under the Logohu Awards.

“For too long we have rewarded people in politics, business and public service and concentrated too little on our professionals and technocrats.

“But it is a sad truth that politics, bureaucracy and business sinks our collective reputation often while our professionals and technocrats continue to bring us international recognition.”

Mr Namah wished Capt. Nonggor-r every success in whatever he pursues after his retirement from aviation.