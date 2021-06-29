Capt Paun Nonggorr to retire

From the Ramdi Tribe of Koepka, Mount Hagen, Western Highlands Province, Captain Paun Nonggorr is also the country’s first airline jet captain.

He will be operating his final flight, PX 004, from Brisbane to Port Moresby, arriving here at 2pm to a traditional washdown.

Captain Paun Nonggorr was also the youngest national to have attained Captain on Fokker F28 jet aircraft at the age of 26 in 1983.

He has beeCaptain Paun Nonggorrn with Air Niugini for over 44 years; 35 of these years, since 1985, flying Air Niugini’s wide body Boeing 767, Airbus 310 and Airbus 300 aircraft on International routes.

(Captain Paun Nonggorr, right, with his son, Captain Jason Nonggorr, who is also with Air Niugini. This photo was taken two years ago when Jason attained his command on Fokker)