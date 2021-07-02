Capt Nonggorr farewelled

On Wednesday, Captain Nonggorr landed for the last time at the Jackson’s International Airport after a farewell joy flight from Brisbane, clocking in 21,000 hours in the air.

PX 004 was washed down with a traditional farewell ceremony.

At the airport reception, the captain was welcomed by his colleagues, friends and family.

Captain Nonggorr from Western Highlands started his career in 1982 at the age of 26.

He became PNG’s first to command a passenger jet airliner, the F28.

Since 1985, he has been flying Air Niugini’s Boeing 767, Airbus 130 and Airbus 300 aircrafts on International routes.

Captain Nonggorr attributes his success to discipline and hard work.

“I have been basically flying since probably since 17, straight from school to flying an aeroplane. I have not done anything in between. So my relationship has been with aeroplanes only,” he said.

The retired captain says he is a product of late Sir Michael’s vision in the 1960’s for Papua New Guineans to run their own affairs.

“Michael Somare said, he wants his people to be able to run their own country so when I went to flying school, I was one of five graduates from UPNG. I went to university and did law but I left and went flying. Michael Somare wanted Papua New Guineans to be able to get out there and run their own country and I have been part of that.”

Captain Nonggorr recalled flying politicians and celebrities, like the Late Michael Jackson. His highlight was flying the late Pope John Paul II.

His biggest inspiration has been his three children, of which, two of his sons have followed in his footsteps.