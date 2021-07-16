Capesena School Opens New Classrooms

Member for Namatanai Walter Schnaubelt, said this when he visited the school to officiate at the opening three classrooms and an administration building.

The new buildings were constructed at a cost of about K95,000.

Schnaubelt praised how organized and disciplined the school was, and commended them on the parade they put on for the visiting dignitaries.

“I saw such a coordinated effort, despite the heat and you have convinced me that you have managed this school and have put the students first. I challenge other schools to put aside your politics and put the children first as future leaders, and I will support you,” he said.

Schnaubelt pledged to commit another K200,000 from the Namatanai District Development Authority (DDA) funds to support the five year development plan that the school submitted.

Head Teacher Ricky Noah Tapaua was proud of his schools achievement and the recognition it received from Schnaubelt.

“K35,000 was used to construct the double classroom, K5000 came from the member, K11,865.00 was contributed by parents and the mission contributed K18,986.55.

“K60,000 was used to complete a further two classrooms and the elementary teacher house,” Tapaua said.

The school caters for 109 students with five teachers teaching primary level education and four elementary teachers.

Parent representative, Anneth Mereng said the school has reached a milestone and she was proud as a local woman and landowner to see students dressed up like those in town school.

She said, “This school started with a big struggle but the commitment and loyalty of the staff, parents, board and management had paved the way for it to reach this stage.”