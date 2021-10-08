Canoe Race gets 60K support

Trukai is this year’s naming rights sponsor for the one-day canoe race event. The agreement signed yesterday is a three-year agreement between the Hiri Moale Festival Committee and Trukai Industries Ltd.

This K60,000 will go towards the prize money and the preparation of the race.

Trukai Industries Chief Executive Officer, Alan Preston said, “Trukai is inspired by communities that work to preserve their cultural practices and traditions in such modern and diverse times. And this sponsorship continues to signify Trukai’s rich history embedded in PNG’s culture.”

“Also in these special times we must be aware of the current pandemic and celebrate in a safe manner by following the Niupela Pasin,” he said.

It is anticipated that there will be 60 to 80 canoes participating in this year’s canoe race.

Chairman of the Motu Koita Assembly Dadi Toka said the agreement to host the first ever Trukai Vanagi Vanagi Heau Helulu (canoe race) will be the biggest of its kind in the nation’s capital.

The Chairman said, “We are very excited to announce that the winner of the A-Grade Vanagi division will take home K10,000, the prize money for the other winners is quite substantial and we thank Trukai Industries for their support.”

The Vanagi Race is part of the three day Hiri Moale Festival which will take place on 20th November.

Photo credit: Trukai Industries