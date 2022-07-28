Candidate's son charged

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the arms were discovered after police and soldiers acted on a tip-off. They had had stopped the eight in a vehicle at Walium Station, Usino Bundi District, and found two Winchester shotguns and some live ammunition.

"The eight were then ordered to drive to Jomba Police Station where they were formally charged and detained in the cell. They were charged with two counts under the firearms Act for having in their possession live ammunition and firearms respectively. They were allowed on K500 police bail by the bail authority and will appear in court when their court papers are ready," said the PPC.

PPC Rubiang is pleased with his officers who had been on alert during the campaign, polling and now counting period. He encouraged them to continue the good effort until declaration for the district.