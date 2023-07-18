Candidates interviewed for GBV Secretariat top role

Recognizing the important role that the GEWE Committee plays, the Department of Personnel Management (DPM), invited the shortlisted candidates to appear before the Committee, as part of the vetting process.

The GEWE Committee Chair, Governor Powes Parkop and Deputy Chair, Governor Allan Bird, have since been liaising closely with DPM to encourage them to prioritize the recruitment of the National GBV Secretariat Director. Which was undertaken today.

The Secretariat said the position of Director is a crucial role that will guide the establishment of the first ever National GBV Secretariat.

The Secretariat will be responsible for driving the implementation of the National GBV Strategy (2016-2025) and coordinating implementation across national government agencies, as well as the provinces.

The National GBV Secretariat was supposed to be established in 2017, in accordance with a decision of the National Executive Council, but approval and recruitment of key positions has been delayed for many years.

The Special Parliamentary Committee on GBV drew attention to this deficiency in its two public hearings and two Reports to Parliament.

Apart from governors Parkop and Bird, the Committee has five other members; Governor Rufina Peter (Central Province); Marsh Narewec, (Wau Waria); Ricky Morris (Alotau); William Bando (Koroba Lake Kopiago); and Lohia Boe Samuel (Port Moresby North West).

Recommendation 6 of the Special Parliamentary Committee’s 2022 Report stated that, the Government must urgently;

Ensure the SRC approves the NGBVS CEO position at an appropriate level to ensure a qualified leader be recruited

Task DPM with recruiting the remaining 10 NGBVS staff, who must have sufficient GBV qualifications. To ensure they can effectively drive the implementation of the National GBV Strategy with government and nongovernment partners.

Applications for the Director position and all other positions in the National GBV Secretariat were advertised from 1 May to 12 May 2023.

The new Permanent Parliamentary Committee on GEWE held their first public hearings from 24-26 May 2023. They were told by the Department for Community Development and Religion (DFCDR), which houses the interim National GBV Secretariat, that the recruitments had still not been completed by that time.

Candidates in today’s interview were required to present their vision for the Secretariat to the Committee, and indicate how they plan to implement the mandate of the Secretariat and work with stakeholders.

The United Nations Development Programme has been providing technical support to the new Parliamentary Committee on GEWE as part of its Parliamentary Strengthening Project, which is funded by the Australian Government.

This support aims to support the National Parliament, its members and Committee to engage in more effective law-making, oversight and representation in the discharge of their constitutional mandates.