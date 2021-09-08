Cancer facilities pending

Open Member for Yangoru-Saussia, Richard Maru sought answers from the Minister for National Planning and Monitoring, Rainbo Paita regarding the completion of these hospitals and the funding that is required.

Maru said K50 million is required to fund the completion of these projects.

“Can you undertake to this Parliament that our government in the 2022 budget will provide the K50 million required to complete the Port Moresby cancer facility and the Lae ANGAU Cancer Facility so we can complete these two world class hospitals in this term of Parliament,” Maru queried.

Minister Paita explained that making funds available to fund plans such as the cancer facilities is a challenge.

“Our government, we have remitted close to K20 million in partnership with national planning and at the same time our engagement through social community programs under Kumul Petroleum Holdings as well.

“To date, we’ve released about K20 million. Now the funding that they need to complete is about K50 million for next year and the ongoing work they are starting now,” Paita said.

The Minister commented that the ministry is currently funding commitments and projects made by the former government and thus is slowly getting to funding the completion of major facilities such as the two hospitals.

The Minister made assurances that the required amount to complete both projects will be made available in the next budget.