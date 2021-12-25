Canceled Flights Causing Havoc

Managing Director, Rex Kiponge was responding to numerous complaints regarding the long queues at the airport terminal.

“The long lines that start as early as 3am are due to the cancellation of flights. It has nothing to do with maintenance work being done in the terminal.

“If there is a cancelled flights, passengers from those cancelled flights return the next day as early as 3am to get their new boarding passes and then there are the scheduled flights as well. The queues are long because everyone is rushing to get home for the holidays,” he said.

Mr Kiponge said this has also given the NAC an opportunity to see that the terminal needs to be expanded.

“The population has increased, a lot of people are travelling, so now is a good time to expand the terminal for the good of our people so they can enjoy the services that we provide.

“We have fixed the air conditioning, the southern and northern ends of the terminal now have new units and the concourse is now cooler and more conducive for travelers.”

He also said the long lines at the terminal entrance for baggage screening will be removed and all baggage be screened in the back of house screening that will be completed by the end of the week and be commissioned.

“The primary screening will no longer be done at the entrance, all the screening will be done at the back. Travelers will just come in, check in and then move on. We will only maintain the secondary screening.