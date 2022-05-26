Calls For A Stop To Political Interference

Dr. Sukwianomb was among key stakeholders at a seminar organized by the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission (CLRC) to vet the draft report on the review of education laws.

He welcomed the findings and recommendations in the draft report, and the review itself as a timely intervention but also warned that this will not change anything if the governance and leadership issues are not addressed.

“To secure the sovereignty of the Independent of Papua New Guinea, is to secure the Parliament and its responsibilities and then we can deal with the public sector reforms to make sure the public sector functions independently, outside political circles.”

Dr. Sukwianomb added that bureaucrats should also stand united to advise politicians of the clear demarcations of their roles and responsibilities.

“Many politicians do not come from the experience that we have so we also have the duty and responsibility to have them educated,” he added.