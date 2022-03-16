Calls For Inclusive Electoral Process

This is according to a recent World Health Organisation (WHO) report on Global Population, with findings that show that about 15 percent of the world population live with some form of disability, the majority coming from developing countries.

As such, many are vulnerable and socially excluded, making it difficult for them to access economic opportunities and play an active role in society.

World Vision in Papua New Guinea recognises this need and is calling on the PNG Electoral Commission and other electoral stakeholders, including political parties to take stronger action to improve the accessibility of the electoral process for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Real Inclusion in Disability (RIDE) project manager, Anisha Namete, lamented the continued lack of inclusion of PWDs in the electoral and development processes in the country.

“We have noted that there has been a systemic exclusion of persons with disabilities in political representation in both elective and appointed positions and there seems to be non-commitment by key actors to arrest this sad state of affairs,” Namete stated.

She also called on political parties to take a more active approach in raising awareness and discussing inclusion policies as outlined in their party manifestos.

She outlined that political parties should show commitment to the inclusion agenda by adopting more candidates with disabilities.

“We urge the Electoral Commission to consider key inclusion factors as they prepare for the elections, including easy access to polling stations and voter education for people with disabilities.”

Namete outlined an additional number of broad measures that needed to be done to enhance inclusion in PNG, including;

Hastening the process of ensuring the enactment of the draft Disability Act, which would help support efforts to eliminate discrimination of PWDs.

Providing accessible funds for economic empowerment and livelihood improvement that would help provide options for independent living for PWDs.

Providing PWDs with services and interventions that ensure economic security, decent jobs and general economic empowerment, especially those that are affected by the pandemic.

Ensuring that PWDs are actively participating in key sectors such as mining, construction, agriculture and agro-processing, higher education and business services.

RIDE is a disability inclusion project focused on action – supported by the Australian government – aimed at working with the Government of PNG and Disability Persons Organisations (DPOs) to improve the plight of persons with disabilities across Papua New Guinea.