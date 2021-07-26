Callan Trains Kokoda Health Volunteers

Trainers from Callan Services National Unit for Persons with Disability– Port Moresby recently trained about 50 VHV in Kokoda for disability assessments. The training session was held at Sogeri in Central Province and Kokoda in Northern.

The Australian Government in partnership with the PNG Government through the Kokoda initiative Partnership supported this program.

The volunteers learnt to identify disabilities and refer the patients for examination and rehabilitation. The training also taught them to detect hearing and vision impairments and other physical disabilities using identification techniques and visual assessments and questionnaires.

The VHVs will be the frontline volunteers working to assist people with disabilities in their communities as they are on the track and will be the ones to identify, detect and make referrals.

Callan’s national ear and eye trainer, Brother Desmond Taboeya said: “The early approach will give people with disabilities a chance to receive services so they can exercise their potential and contribute meaningfully to society like any other person.”

Last year a disability survey was conducted across Kokoda Track, providing information on the prevalence of disabilities and disability issues in regional communities.

The information showed gaps in the disability support services, presenting challenges for communities and persons with disabilities.

The Kokoda Initiative Partnership supports more than 80 VHVs who work to improve health services and the wellbeing of people and communities in the Kokoda Track region.