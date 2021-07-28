Call to split Kairuku Hiri Electorate

Yesterday the Kairuku Hiri ward councilors, presidents together with member for Kairuku Hiri, Peter Isoaimo and Central Governor Robert Agarobe met with Election Boundaries Committee (EBC) to discuss a possible split of the electorate and create a new district.

The leaders forward their grievances to the EBC and raised reasons why the district should be divided into two.

About 19 ward members from the Hiri LLG supported their President, Haoda Rogea during his presentation to the EBC Commissioner, Francis Kaigerua and his officers.

Mr Rogea said there was a need for a separation of the two electorates based on geographical status and the population density.

He said that the 2021 Electoral Boundaries Review is well overdue as far as demographic indicators of Central Province is concerned.

“Since 1977, the province has had only four electorates and wants to see an additional open electorate to make it five to cater for the growing population in the Kairuku-Hiri electorate,” Mr Rogea said.

The province has four open electorates were the Provincial Administration has always maintained the five district administrations, Abau District Administration, Rigo, Hiri , Kairuku and Goilala.

He said: “Politically, Kairuku-Hiri electorate needs to be separated to Kairuku electorate and Hiri Koiari electorate to support the two established district administrations for effective and enhanced service delivery”.

Mr Rogea said based on the threshold of population quota calculated by Electoral Boundaries Commission, Kairuku-Hiri electorate is above the 20 per cent of the threshold-required level, meaning that Kairuku-Hiri electorate is the only electorate in Central that legally qualifies for the demarcation of current Kairuku-Hiri electorate into Kairuku and Hiri Koiari electorate respectively.

Meanwhile, Mr Kaigerua said he will file a report based of the meeting with the local leaders and will be table in Parliament. Parliament leaders will make a decision whether or not an additional district should be granted for the province in 2022.