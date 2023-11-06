Call for liquor ban in Bulolo

According to Member for Bulolo Sam Basil Jnr, he said there is an increase in incidents that are alcohol-related.

“Alcohol tends to ignite tensions and Bulolo caters for people travelling to Lae from Wau Waria and Menyamya and also from Marawaka (EHP) and Kaintiba (Gulf). We do not want to cause problems, conflicts and disturbance to business along the Bulolo Highway,” said Basil.

Basil Jnr said it is also becoming a norm for offensive weapons such as bush knives, catapults and guns and now wire catapults are carried around openly in public.

“Bush knives and grass knives are for gardening and household duties but these items are seen in towns and government stations and other public places,” he said.

“The use of offensive weapons is prevalent when persons returning from household duties are disturbed or abused by person who take alcohol, illegal alcohol and illicit drugs who use these weapons or any persons aggrieved tend to use these and this is leading to confrontations.”

Basil Jnr is concerned that there are many ethnic groups from PNG working or living permanently in Bulolo and any conflicts must be avoided or reduced.

He said a submission will be presented to the Bulolo District Authority to ensure all trade and liquor licenses are enforced.

A recommendation will also be made to the Morobe Liquor Licensing Board and PEC to control the sale of alcohol and also pass new laws to prohibit sale of alcoholic beverages.