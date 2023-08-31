Call for independent audit into SHP road projects

He would like that the national government, through the Department of Works and Highways (DoWH), nominate an independent team to do the audit.

Dr Joseph made this call after Construct Oceanic Ltd Managing Director Sape Malumi released a media statement calling on Dr Joseph to check his facts before issuing misleading statements about the company.

“From the outset, I place on record that COL’s arrogance is palpable as it has a very bad record of delivering, not only road projects but other important projects as well for the people of Southern Highlands.

“We have an undelivered Mendi Town sealing for K23 million since 2020. When queried, COL Director and owner Sape Molumi is quoted and I quote: “COL does not have the equipment to do this work. However, he happily got K10 million from SHPG for the same contract without doing any work.

“We have an undelivered PNG Games venue contract of which COL was the lead contractor; and the Organising Committee Chairman was the owner of COL.”

According to reports, COL Owner was quoted as having received K50m.

“Also, on this report, he was quoted saying the Mendi Airport would be ready; COL was subcontracted to build the runway by China Harbor. However, it was substandard work done contrary to the standards of the National Airport Corporation (NAC). So, China Harbor was asked to reseal and it did at own cost. However, it costed the people of SHP more than 12 months of delay.

“With such dismal performance record by the contractor; I have raised concerns as to why we have not seen any progress since July 2021 for the Mendi to Nipa road sealing.

“This was when COL unashamedly sanctioned a Facebook upload using its official Facebook page; stating there was sealing of the Mendi to Nipa road.

“Some fake photos of road sealing were also posted. When this was sent to Works Secretary to verify, it did not happen. When I drove to my electorate just recently; there was no sealing at all.

“If COL directors did not know, I have the mandate to ask these questions because the people of Nipa Kutubu has filled the Waigani public accounts since 1992 from the Kutubu and Moran project.

“This is the first time our section of the Highlands Highway will be sealed.”

Dr Joseph said the contract value is K221, 851, 346.26; for a 58km road sealing from Kiburu junction to Nipa Secondary School.

This contract was awarded to COL and signed in July 2021 with the original completion date being 25th of November 2025.

The total amount paid to COL according to the Works & Highways office in Mendi stands at K68, 543, 057.21 with total outstanding of K153, 308, 307.04.

This does not include the K20 million counterpart funding from SHPG; since it is not a party to the contract.

Therefore, the total amount paid for this road is K88,543,057.21.

“I am calling on the government to nominate an independent team to look into some of these named failed projects by COL in SHP.