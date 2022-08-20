Call For Inclusive Gov’t

In a letter dated 18 August 2022, CPS President, Paul Harricknen stated that government has been entrusted with responsibilities during these difficult and challenging economic times, and when the nation is coming out of one of the most challenging national general elections.

He said the Constitution denied citizens voting rights and extensions to the return date of writs. Adding that Electoral Commission was in the spotlight because it lacked capacity, competence and inconsistencies in many decisions and actions.

“The nation now awaits in anticipation the Cabinet line-up from the 98 MPs, who supported James Marape, electing him as the Prime Minister,” the statement continues.

The letter further stated that the challenge is for the PM to find the balance between political expediency and MPs with appropriate professional qualification and experience.

“This Parliament has only two women. One is a Governor seated in the Opposition and the other is in Government. They represent the voice of 50 percent of our total population,” Harricknen said.

The Catholic Professionals Society is urging the Prime Minister to ensure that he appoints professionally qualified members to make up the Cabinet.

Harricknen said, “While PMs are usually pressured to make decisions based on political lobby. Our plea is for the PM to consider a women's voice in Cabinet and to appoint Ministers based on professional merit, qualification and experience.

“We believe the PM can make the best call for the good of our country and people and particularly for our mothers, sisters, daughters in ensuring both genders are represented.

“It is time to show the World that PNG believes in inclusive leadership where all genders are represented in PNG's top decision-making body.

The Catholic Professional Society is appealing to the good moral conscience and emotional intelligence of the Prime Minister to allocate a Ministerial Portfolio to one of the women.

“We understand Rufina Peter is a Governor of a province and Kessy Sawang is member of People’s First Party, who is in Government. With having four members supporting the Government and probably the only choice for a woman representation in the Cabinet,” Harricknen said.