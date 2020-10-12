Call for fair national examinations

Out of the 235,000 students, 30,000 are in 188 secondary and the 6 national high schools who will sit for he Grade 12 National Exams; 73,000 students from 350 high & secondary schools to l sit for the Grade 10 National Exams, another 130,000 from 3,400 primary schools will sit for the Grade 8 National Exams.

Students from the permitted schools, approved by the Department of Education will also sit for the three national examinations.

Examination dates are as follows:

Lower Secondary School Certificate Examinations (Grade 10): 19 – 23 October, 2020

Upper Secondary School Certificate Examinations (Grade 12): 26 – 30 October, 2020

Certificate of Basic Education Examinations (Grade 8) : 2nd to 5th November, 2020

Secretary Dr. Kombra said all examinations said the scheduled times are according to the revised dates and are fixed and should be conducted at the scheduled timings only.

He urges every student to score above 50% of examination questions correct in each examinable subjects.

He calls on the provincial and school administrations and Boards of Governors, Governing Councils and Management should ensure that no malpractices are allowed in the examinations. Any person involved in cheating should be referred to the police.

The penalty for students found cheating will be non-certification, and teachers found to be assisting students to cheat will be severely dealt with including deregistration and termination.

Secretary Kombra calls on all the parents, guardians and teachers to give your full support to the students.

“I wish every Grade 8, 10 and 12 student all the very best in their final examinations. We in the Ministry of Education pray that God will give each and every one of you the knowledge, understanding and the peace that you need to prepare and sit for the exams in pursuit of your life aspirations.” Dr. Kombra said.