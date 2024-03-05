Call for dialogue to implement PNG-US DCA

The Prime Minister made this known when meeting with the new US Ambassador to PNG, Ann Marie Yastishock at his office at the Sir Manasupe House in Port Moresby on Monday, February 04, 2024.

Ambassador Yastishock highlighted that the US government is keen on progressing this and proposed a meeting with officials from both countries later this year in Port Moresby.

Marape also noted that the US has stepped up its interactions with the Pacific in recent years, such as the last two US-Pacific Island countries meeting in Washington.

He said whilst it is good, the outcomes must be seen by the Pacific Island countries.

“For our PNG-US relations, PNG has a huge youth population with school leavers seeking further studies and employment opportunities, and that needs to be addressed in the next five to seven years.

“That is why we are in the conversation on downstream processing. If we can get US investors into downstream processing in agriculture, fisheries, and forestry, this could help create employment opportunities for our citizens,” said Prime Minister Marape.

He also reiterated the need for scholarships for PNG students to study in the United States.

He told Ambassador Yastishock that if both countries could further expand on the scholarship for PNG students, it would do a great deal in alleviating some of the unemployment and training needs of young citizens coming out of the school system in PNG.

“The number of spaces in our higher institutions of learning and those graduating have limited employment opportunities, so, if the US can help facilitate scholarships for PNG students in the US, that would be great,’’ he said.

Last year, the top performing students from PNG’s National Schools of Excellence were offered scholarships in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in US universities.

Meantime, Ambassador Yastishock also undertook a courtesy visit last Friday and met with Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso and discussed various agenda aimed at strengthening the longstanding ties between the two nations.

Discussions centered on bolstering Economic Cooperation, enhancing Security Partnerships, Educational and Health assistance, and advancing Cultural Exchanges.

Ambassador Yastishock emphasized the importance of the bilateral relationship between the US and PNG while Rosso also reciprocated the sentiments, highlighting the shared values and mutual interests that underpin the relationship.