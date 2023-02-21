Call for collaborative action

The event highlighted discussions on the common challenges and opportunities in the field of information and communication technology within the Pacific region.

During the event, Minister for Information and Communication Science, Timothy Masiu, spoke to the Pacific leaders to work together for a better region and highlighted the issues in the Pacific like natural disasters, social issues, and technological issues.

The resolutions from the meeting will be documented by officials and submitted to Ministers in the region.

The participants also discussed the upcoming ICT Minister’s Summit, which is set to be hosted by Kokopo.

The importance of such meetings and potential benefits that would come about was highlighted by Minister Vaimua Muliava of New Caledonia.