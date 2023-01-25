 

CADIP 2 focus on airports upgrade

10:06, January 25, 2023
During the launch for Airstrips Agencies Database, Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt also clarified the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP) 2 projects.

This was to clarify which airstrips fall under the CADIP 2 Project that are being focused on and funded.

Schnaubelt was happy to announce yesterday that under the recent Asian Development Bank arrangement with particular airports, issues have been identified to further get it to the status that it should be at.

“The first airport is Gurney Airport where you go the asphalt servicing, new terminal building and associated works. Second is Kiunga Airport where the focus is on pavement strengthening and associated works. The third is Aropa Airport in Bougainville where the focus is on the airport, pavement strengthening, new terminal building and associated works.

“Fourth is Wewak Airport is runway extension, new terminal building and associated works. Fifth is the Hoskins airport where you have asphalt servicing and associated works and last is the Port Moresby International Airport for power upgrade and air fuel lighting upgrade as well,” he stated.

