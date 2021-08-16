Cadets told to Uphold Discipline

The cadets, including three females, will become PNG Ports’ next generation of marine pilots and marine engineers.

Managing Director, Fego Kiniafa told the cadets, “The field you are embarking (on) is a highly specialised area and very focused on safety. You must have sober habits and a lot of discipline.”

“All trade in PNG starts with you guys and your journey starts now.

“You don’t bring in your vessel safely, it shuts down that particular port, it shuts down the entire country and it shuts down everything.

“We do not have the facility for salvage, when ship comes aground in the harbour, we have to wait for about a month for help to arrive from Singapore, Australia, or wherever, hence the emphasis for safety.

“This field is highly specialised, highly technical, and safety has to be number one and there is no place for ill-discipline,” Mr Kiniafa reiterated.

Marine Pilots play a key role in the business of PNG Ports by piloting and guiding vessels into and out of ports. PNG Ports has been investing greatly in the Pilotage sector in preparation for future opportunities in the oil and gas industry.

It is required by international law that marine pilots bring ships alongside to berth at the ports and not captains of foreign vessels.

Marine pilots are responsible for the safety of the vessel which they are navigating, and also with the protection of the state waters, harbors, ports, the environment, life and property, including effects that ships transiting a harbor may have on other ships moored at the docks and any impact on port facilities.

PNG Ports has been in the pilotage business for 60 years incident-free and is committed to maintaining this for as long as ports exist.