Cadets begin training with dedication service

The group, consisting 15 serving members and 48 direct entries, were dedicated through praise and worship, and prayer by the Pastor of PNG Bible Church.

Speaking to the cadets, Commissioner for Police David Manning said the dedication service is an important step in preparing them to begin their career path in the police force.

“I hope you will all make positive contributions to our country and save many lives that will in turn give a sense of safety and security for communities in our country,” he said.

Manning challenged the cadets to serve with respect, dignity, and honesty, and display professionalism while serving the community.

“But also remember who you are, and your purpose in the force,” Manning said.

The Cadets will be graduating as junior officers after 3 years of training at the Bomana Police College.