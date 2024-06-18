Cadet officers keen to undertake training overseas

This will enable more than 60 RPNGC cadets to travel to Australia to undertake training with the Queensland Police Service and attend the Australian Institute of Police Management where they will have the opportunity to develop their leadership capabilities.

The Australia Attorney General Mark Drayfus said these cadets are the future leaders of the RPNGC and it is fantastic to be able to allow them to travel to Australia and experience our diverse operational environment.

Drayfus said AFP, through the PNG-Australia Policing Partnership Program has commenced provision of less than lethal use of force training and provision of less than lethal munitions and equipment to the RPNGC.

He said this program under the Bilateral Security Agreement addresses a capability gap for the RPNGC when responding to incidents such as civil disorder or armed offenders, and ensures the RPNGC uses commensurate force when resolving civil disorder incidents.

“The training has been delivered to the RPNGC Sector Patrols in Port Moresby, is now being delivered in Lae, and will roll out to other Provincial centers such as Mt Hagen and Kokopo shortly,” he said.

The Attorney General said this is the first time the AFP has delivered this training and provided less than lethal use of force capabilities to the RPNGC.