Cabin Crew First Aid Certified

The training is a requirement for the cabin crew to carry out before entering their roles for 2022, and they were awarded certificates valid for one year.

PNG Red Cross Society thanked the airline for having them facilitate the training and congratulated the young women in successfully completing the program.

As most accidents are sudden and happen unexpectedly, it is vital to have staff equipped with necessary first aid skills they can utilize in emergencies.

The PNG Red Cross encourages other private and public organizations and business houses to have their staff trained and certified with First Aid Training skills so they can be able to help themselves and their colleagues when faced with accidents in the workplace.