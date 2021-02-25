Buying point for Sialum

Simon make this announcement at Kanome Station in Sialum recently when launching the Tewai-Siassi Cattle Farmers’ Market Support Project

The Government will set up a buying point for all agriculture produce at remote Sialum in Tewai-Siassi, Morobe Province, according to Agriculture and Livestock Minister John Simon.

Simon make this announcement at Kanome Station in Sialum recently when launching the Tewai-Siassi Cattle Farmers’ Market Support Project.

A buying-point will be set up at the Sialum station in Tewai-Siassi to help farmers in Morobe Province.

Minister for Agriculture, John Simon said he would work with Tewai-Siassi MP Dr Kobby Bomareo and Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu to set up the buying point at Sialum.

The buying point will be buying cocoa, coffee, copra and cattle.

Minister Simon also presented K100,000 for development of cattle; K100,000 for development of coffee; and K100,000 for development of cocoa in Tewai-Siassi.

The Minister has also directed Livestock Development Corporation, Coffee Industry Corporation and PNG Cocoa Board to immediately send officers to Tewai-Siassi.

Simon added that the Pangu Pati, under the leadership of Prime Minister James Marape, aims to bring services right to the doorsteps of the people and running around looking for markets.

Minister Simon, also mentioned that he would direct the Fresh Produce Development Authority to send an officer to the district.