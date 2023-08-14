Butibam primary is falling apart

Established in 1951, the school mostly caters to children from the Bumbu Settlement, and a handful from the nearby Butibam and Hengali villages, Gravel and Chinatown.

Currently, the school has 877 students and only 26 teachers.

Some of its classrooms have been closed off due to the damage caused by termite infestations.

Deputy Head Teacher of Butibam Primary, Asa Thompson, said they have had renovations done, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency built a duplex classroom a few years ago. However, termites have also damaged these wooden structures.

The stairs and floors of their double-storey classroom bear termite exit holes and have loose boards and crumbling wood that could possibly fall on students while they are in class.

Thompson said Butibam Primary was supposed to have four streams of Grade Eight but due to damages caused by termites, they had to cordon off some classrooms and cut down to three streams. This means they now have up to 50 students in a classroom.

“We need more classrooms and we need more teachers,” said Thompson. “When we have more classrooms, we have more teachers, the rollout of the newly-introduced standard based curriculum will be effective. Enough students, enough teachers, it will be balanced and learning will take place.

“The student-teacher ratio is not balanced. We’ve got more than 50 students in a class. Due to the free education policy, we cannot turn students away. We might be charged for that.”

One of the Grade Three classrooms had its walls replaced by cardboard.

Grade Three teacher, Dorothy Kewa, has been teaching there for five years now, since graduating from Balob Teachers College.

The mother-of-two, from Western Highlands Province, bought the cardboard for 25 toea each to replace the walls that have fallen off.

She has no curriculum to work with and has put together students’ tables to create her own workspace. She uses her children’s reading books, which buys at second-hand shops, to teach her students.

At the school level, teachers at Butibam Primary do not have a staffroom. Instead, they put chairs outside their classrooms or wherever they can to relax or catch up with work.

Staff and surrounding communities have outlined a lack of leadership at the administration level, which has resulted in a lack of discipline at the student level, low academic performance, deteriorating infrastructure and no proper teaching and learning materials.

Just like Kewa, teachers have to meet the expenses of teaching and learning materials as well as renovate their own homes, which are also infested with termites; an unacceptable situation for a school that is located within Lae city.

They are calling on the Morobe provincial education board to address the school’s longstanding issue.

(Deputy Head Teacher of Butibam Primary, Asa Thompson, standing near the locked classrooms that are no longer safe for students to use because of damages caused by termites)