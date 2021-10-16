Businessman Supports EHP COVID Efforts

Local businessman, Raymond Naria, owner of Tawi Builders and Hardware Suppliers in Goroka was one of the first individuals to front up at the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA) head office and donated K10,000 to assist the fight against COVID-19.

Other business houses, organisations as well as individuals have donated in cash, food, water bottles, oxygen cylinders and various other supplies to support the health authorities.

When making the donation late last week, Mr Naria said the increase in COVID-19 deaths in Goroka and the province is frightening.

“In fear of the virus, I was planning to travel out of the province, but it is not fair, so I remained and decided to contribute and give my support to at least save one or two lives,” he said.

Mr Naria said he grieves with those that have lost their loved ones and the donation he makes as an individual is sincere.

EHPHA Director for Curative Health Services, Dr. Kapiro Kendaura when receiving the money said he is grateful to see people especially individuals who how have hearts to chip in to support the fight against the pandemic.

He is overwhelmed with the support and donations that are coming in from the business houses, church groups and individuals within the province.