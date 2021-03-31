Businessman aids Church

Businessman Mathew Minape gave a cheque for K20,000 to the church’s stewardship department at the church headquarter in Lae, Morobe Province.

PNG Union Mission secretary Pastor Leonard Sumatau said that long-term sustainability was a challenge for the church and such financial help would help maintain projects and programmes.

Mr Minape said, “Twenty years ago, I was a struggling businessman but I helped churches quietly for the last 25 years. This is my promise with God so I must do my part.

Meanwhile, the church’s stewardship director Pastor Andrew Opis said the money would be used to roll out components of the SME policy.

“God has sent you to come. We prayed about this project and thank you for responding to the impression of the Holy Spirit,” Pr Opis said while thanking Mr Minape for the funding."