Businesswoman Backs ULP

Odrian Yang handed over her financial support this morning at the ULP regional office in Lae.

Yang is from Koviak Village in Morobe’s Wau Rural LLG.

She owns and operates a PMV called “Wau Mountain Cruz”, owns a shop and an alluvial gold buying business.

Yang said many provinces have a party leader and a political party that they are proud of. In her case, she is throwing her support behind her local MP and United Labour Party leader, Sam Basil.

The Koviak entrepreneur has given K10,000 for the ULP Morobe branch and K20,000 for the national branch.

Basil thanked Yang for the support, as well as businesswoman Augusta Bana for an earlier donation of K30,000 in July.

“They both are from Bulolo district and I’m happy that although they are small people, to make K30,000 and donate it like that, I think they have worked very hard in their little operations,” he stated.

Basil said these donations are different from the ones received during fundraising drives, adding big sponsors come with their own interests such as getting the government to award them multi-million Kina contracts to build infrastructure.

“I’d like to see that many other parties must now be supported by local people; small people like that because they own the government.”

Basil will be presenting the contributions to the party executives on Wednesday evening in Port Moresby during ULP’s national executive party meeting.

(Wau businesswoman, Odrian Yang, handing her contribution to Bulolo MP and ULP party leader, Sam Basil, in the presence of Augusta Bana and ULP members)