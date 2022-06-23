Bus Service For Lae Students

The program aims to provide safe and reliable transportation to all students from elementary up to secondary school for both private and public schools in the city.

LCA said there will be pick up in the mornings and drop off in the afternoons at designated spots.

This will ensure that parents and guardians can have some breathing space to save money while students will not be late for teaching and learning.

“They will be at school on time so academic performance can increase,” said LCA.

“The program will be serviced by four APEC buses which were brought into the city by LCA through Lae MP, John Rosso.”

LCA is able to meet all transportation costs, including employment of drivers, security and servicing, because of prudent management practices on taxpayers’ money over the last four years.

“The bus service program will be formally launched as soon as current road works are completed and roads are opened for public to use.”