Bundi High School

Bundi community leader Alois Koane Minister Uguro and Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra, for acknowledging and recognizing Bundi with a new high school.

The Minister said, “Being a teacher myself, education is true pathway to change which our young populace must choose, for a better life now and in the many years to come. With over 2.2 million students, 65000 teachers, 23 000 schools throughout the country, managing such big department is a mammoth task. I thank the hardworking staff for being supportive always.”

A cheque of K20, 000.00 from Library and Archives was presented to Bundi Primary school, to purchase books and library utilities.

Minister Uguro said back then Bundi’s forefathers spoke of development for Bundi, hence they established Bundi station to bring service into the district.

“Being a former educationist and advisor myself for Madang Province, this has given the vision to drive change in the education sector, and changes must translate into reality,” he said.

Minister Uguro also presented K20,000 to Kumura Foundation to assist with its operational matters. Kumura Foundation continues to do great work in the district, in the space of health and education.

“I commend the Kumura Foundation for the work they do,” said Uguro.

The Minister also saw to a cheque presentation of K50,000 to rehabilitate the Bundi youth hall, and another K50,000 to establish teachers’ houses.