Bumbu ethnic clash contained

While police were quick to contain the situation, they warn that the only way to reduce these social issues is to clamp down on illegal settlements.

Tension already exists between locals from the Morobe Patrol Post, known as ‘Amoa’, and Sepiks residing at the Bumbu settlement.

Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, said an incident occurred last month where the Amoa people living at the settlement were accused of being involved in the death of a Sepik man.

It was alleged that during a betelnut run from Popondetta, an argument ensued between three Morobeans and the deceased aboard a dinghy.

“He was thrown off the boat or he was killed subsequently,” said chief supt Kunyanban. “So that led to the issues between the Sepik people living at Bumbu and also the Amoa people living at Bumbu.”

Chief supt Kunyanban said an issue arose over the weekend and continued this morning, where fighting erupted and traffic temporarily grounded to a halt.

“Our guys went down there, we talked to the committees and all those responsible to make sure that we sort out this issue so that we do not have further escalation of the fighting and injuries to people.”

The Lae police boss reiterated that the influx of people is adding pressure on an already stretched police force.

“The number of people we have in the city is so huge now; illegal settlements and people also squatting on customary land. It is the responsibility of certain organisations but it is now putting pressure on police because people living there are now causing social issues leading into crime.”

The police are calling on relevant provincial and city authorities to address the root cause of social disorder, saying police can only do so much.