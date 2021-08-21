Bulolo Procurement Committee

Bulolo District Administrator Joe O’Brian Paru is the committee’s Chairman and District Finance Manager, Christopher Sumac are the two ex-officio members. Other Members include Justice, Law & order representative, Joseph Bariamu, Community representative Wilson Thompson, and Women’s representative, Madeline Iani.

The committee was sworn in at the office of the National Procurement Commission (NPC) by Commissioner of Oaths, Brendan Lai. The ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Commerce and Industry and member for Bulolo, Sam Basil and NPC Chief Executive Officer Simon Bole.

Minister Basil said since the inception of District Development Authorities (DDA), many DDAs across the country have found many different ways to deliver services. Successive governments have found it very hard to have DDAs implement projects in various districts, so, by establishing the district procurement committees, big projects are fast tracked.

Basil said, “It has taken time for many districts to organize and come here. For us, we have organized and we are here. From now on from our district, we will continue to uphold whatever the procedures are that we need to follow, to make sure that we serve the people.”

He hoped that after the national elections, the new DDAs that will be coming in the next 8 to 10 months would operate with their own procurement committees. The Minister said further that with the threshold for the projects pushed up to K2.5 million, there would be more big projects to be implemented in the district.

Bole told the committee that the NPC’s board powers have now been transferred to them as sworn-in members of the procurement committee, to lessen the load on the NPC to fast-track projects.

“We have a lot of complaints that come in from the public who say there a lot delays in the procurement process but establishing district procurement committees are a way forward to make sure that projects are delegated through the process so we don’t delay projects,” Bole said.

Seventy five districts have already sworn in their procurement committees.