Bulolo Peace and Reconciliation

According to the NFA Project Manager, Peter Damba, the deceased was involved in a drunken brawl with youths from the NFA compound, where the incident took place.

"The youths were consuming homebrew and smoking marijuana when the unfortunate incident took place following a fight with the deceased and the youths from forestry compound resulting in the death of the Garaina youth last Monday," Damba said.

"We immediately organised the compensation or belkol money to restore peace and reconciliation with the Garaina people as we don't want to incident to spill over to involve other innocent people here in Bulolo."

Damba said the suspects have been handed to the police for investigation into the murder case.

The reconciliation witnessed by the Garaina community, local ward councilors and police personnel saw NFA staff present over K23,000 in cash and kind.