Bulolo LOs Take Developer To Court

Morobe Consolidated Goldfields has been summoned to release over K1 million to Nakuwi Association – money that belongs to the landowners’ Future Generations Trust.

In 2005, a memorandum of agreement was signed between the State, the Morobe Provincial Government, Morobe Consolidated Goldfields, Nakuwi Association and the LLGs of Wau Rural, Watut Rural and Wau-Bulolo.

In the agreement, all parties signed that the State would establish Nakuwi Future Generations Trust Fund, pursuant to the Public Finance Management Act 1995, to provide for the education of the landowners’ children.

17 years later and the State – through the Mineral Resources Department and the Department of Treasury – was yet to create the trust account.

President of Nakuwi Association, Rex Mauri, said because of this, all affected parties met with the national and provincial government in Port Moresby on the 12th of November, 2021, where it was resolved that the developer would release 50 percent of the Future Generations funds to Nakuwi Association.

Following the meeting, the MRA sent a letter, dated 25th January 2022, to the CEO of the company, saying they have authorised Harmony to release K1,688,130.31 to Nakuwi to pay the school fees of the landowners’ children.

11 days later, Nakuwi’s legal representative followed up with the developer to release the funds before the students go back to school.

Morobe Consolidated Goldfields, however, responded on February 4th that as the “constructive trustee”, they are legally obligated to hold on to the relevant funds until the Future Generations Trust Fund is established.

In response, the Nakuwi Association has commenced court proceedings against the developer, summoning them to release the funds.

Morobe Consolidated Goldfields has confirmed that they were served the court documents late last week, and are considering their position with respect to the court proceedings.

The company further stressed that the “quickest, least expensive and simplest way forward is for the State to urgently establish” the trust account, in accordance with the requirements of the 2005 MoA.

(Hidden Valley mine – Picture courtesy of Metso Outotec)