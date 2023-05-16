Buk bilong Pikinini's book donation

The elementary school teachers were elated to receive the books for their classroom library shelves.

The reader series features Papua New Guinea children in professional roles alongside role models as they discover what is required for different jobs that could be theirs in the future.

The sets currently cover 13 professions, with another six to be launched during Book Week this year.

The lucky schools that received the donations were Ted Diro Elementary School, Hohola Demonstration Elementary School, Eki Vaki Elementary School, and St Michael Elementary School (Hanuabada), with more schools to follow this week. This donation was made possible thanks to a K5000 donation from Holiday Inn Port Moresby.

These donations are significant because most schools in Papua New Guinea do not have any books on their classroom shelves to support the students with their reading. So, this is a great boost for their literacy.

This is an excellent initiative that not only promotes literacy but also encourages young Papua New Guineans to dream big and aspire to be professionals in various fields.

If you would like to donate the reader sets to your school or one on their waiting list, please send them a message and give the gift of literacy.

