Buin OBEC Office reopens for service

Following negotiations with aggrieved service providers, local authorities, and police, the office resumed operations, paving the way for the upcoming combatant’s by-election in South Bougainville to progress.

Buin Police Station Commander Inspector John Popui hailed the reopening as positive news for the people, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts at the local level for governance and law and order. The reopening marked the OBEC officers' return to duty preparing for the imminent by-election.

Local leaders urged swift settlement of outstanding payments to prevent future disruptions to the commission's work. Polling is scheduled from November 15 to 17, with counting to start on November 19 and conclude on November 23.

The return of writs to Bougainville House of Representatives Speaker Simon Pentanu is set for 27 November 2023.