Building strong sub-national economies

The seminar takes a look at the Decentralisation of Powers and Functions for 22 Sub-national Economies. Prior to Independence and after Independence, have seen that the coordination and delivery of services in the provinces has shifted over time.

The departments and agencies have shifted the attention to the provinces to raise their own funds, provide extension services, provide advisory and training services to develop bottom-up planning and policies and determine and deliver the province’s own economic programs to deal with the populace.

There have been suggestions for the review of the 1995 Provincial Government Reform. However, there should be a review of the Decentralisation of Powers and Functions to make 22 strong sub-national economies within the PNG economy.

In a statement, PNGNRI Director, Dr Osborne Sanida stated, “The provinces have been made overly reliant on the distribution of taxes including development and functional grants from the national government. Provinces have powers to do business, collect their own revenue, charge taxes and levies, borrow money, and do investments but these are curbed or not encouraged.

Should PNG learn from the Australian Federal and State arrangements or adopt a hybrid to ensure provinces encourage and invest in certain businesses, industries, and trade to develop their own economies to contribute to GDP?”

He further adds, “As the nation heads towards celebrating its 48 years of Independence on 16 September 2023, the seminar is timely as it will bring together the provincial administrators and governors to contribute their perception and challenges and opportunities in developing own economies.”

“The seminar brings together professionals, experts, practitioners, and leaders in national, provincial, district and LLG administration to map out functional and program responsibilities and the inherent weaknesses and opportunities in the current system.

“Further, the seminar will provide a platform for meaningful and constructive dialogue on service implementation by provincial governments whilst national agencies to supervise and monitor and evaluate the outcomes.”