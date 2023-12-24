Building skills in Manus

Nineteen students graduated with an internationally recognised Certificate II in Construction qualification, while nine staff members of Manus Training Centre (MTC) completed International

Skills Training (IST) TVET Trainer and Assessor certificates, contributing to their capacity as training staff.

“Manus faces limited educational opportunities, therefore initiatives like these are crucial for our locals, particularly students from the first and second cohorts of the Certificate II in

Construction program,” said MTC Manager, Paul Buka.

In acknowledging the significance of IST training for the staff, Mr. Buka said, “With the skills and knowledge gained, we can now enhance our training standards to ensure our students receive quality education."

The 28 graduates build on the 118 Manusians who have graduated from APTC courses since 2007.