Building A Nation Of Values

These are Papua New Guineans, leaders in their own rights passionate to transform the country. An observer will note it is rare to have had this mix and calibre of professionals together.

But this is something unique for the nation, the formulation of the Transformational Cabinet for the Senisim PNG Program. Through meetings like this, they will contribute for the blueprint of a program aimed at garnering leadership development for PNG leading a momentous movement to come.

Common ground is what is required in the ambit of leadership. In this case, a collective effort to amplify the voice of a people who hunger for a better life today, tomorrow and in the future.

This is a culmination of years of planning, PNG Tribal Foundation in its partnership with the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation asked cabinet members to highlight what transformations they want to see within the next five years of the program and what leadership attributes they possess that will help reach these goals.

The Transformational Cabinet will select a list of 10 values from 25 presented and three common agendas, one of which has been pre-selected (1) Ending Sorcery Accusation Related Violence. These values will be taught through leadership roundtables to achieve the common agendas from which participants take ownership to transform their communities.

Managing Director/CEO for Ok Tedi Mining Limited and cabinet member, Musje Werror told how seeing unhygienic conditions in a local school in West Sepik Province highlighted a lack of ownership.

East Sepik Governor and fellow Cabinet member, Allan Bird says violence has become too normalized. Meanwhile, Sisa Kini from the PNG Sustainable Development Corporation stresses the need to restore respect for our diverse culture and its preservation.

John Griffin, Director for Global Projects with the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation says they are excited to assist a local NGO, and together will build servant-leadership to transform Papua New Guinea.

The John Maxwell Leadership Foundation has run successful leadership programs most recently in Costa Rica, Paraguay, Dominican Republic and Guatemala. A further twenty countries have bid to follow suit but for now, Papua New Guinea takes precedence.

Once the full Transformational Cabinet is confirmed the rollout of the roundtables will start in the first five hubs of Port Moresby, Lae, Rabaul, Wewak and Goroka in March 2022.

The organization will be extended to other centres across the country over the five-year partnership.