Building Knowledge and Leadership

Funded by Australia Awards PNG, these courses are designed to enhance capacity in STEM education and improve the identification, response, and management of diseases and infections through Health Science.

The awardees were welcomed to the country with a beautiful ceremony featuring indigenous Nunukul Yagera dancers, who acknowledged and gave their consent as traditional owners of the land where the event was taking place, showing deep respect for the rich culture of the Australian Indigenous people.

Steward Sarieng Pau, a participant in the Health Science course, was particularly moved by the performance, stating, "I was surprised to see such depth of culture and connection to the land in Australia, a developed country. Seeing this performance really impressed me."

The Australia Awards in PNG promote knowledge and leadership, creating long-lasting ties between the two countries, and its aim is to build a skilled workforce, fill crucial gaps in human resources, and support effective leadership to address Papua New Guinea's economic and development challenges.

Australia, through Australia Awards, supports the strengthening of intercultural understanding and people-to-people links between PNG and Australia.