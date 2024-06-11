Building Community Empowerment and Resilience

The need for this seminar stemmed from the government realizing that the process of nationhood has resulted in a major shift in the social processes of communities resulting in a major shift away from close-knit traditional groups to a mixed and open society that has contributed to community fragmentation and people’s displacement.

The PNG NRI is a leading policy and development-oriented research institute that recognizes national development agendas go beyond its industry or sector department and agencies and looks at the collective livelihoods of each citizen of PNG living in a safe and secure society and have access to social and economic benefits.

Compounded by the problems of illiteracy, ignorance, disease, indolence, poverty and lack of government services, these situations confronting communities can only be transformed or addressed through a concerted effort.

The National Government has endorsed the Medium-Term Development Plan IV 2023-2027. Additionally, the Government also has objectives to deliver on the PNG Strategic Development Goals 20230 and Vision 2050. The Minister has provided a vision to achieve by 2030 amongst other objectives:

K200 billion economy

Creating 1 million jobs

Establishing 500, 000 SME

Improving the livelihoods of the people

The main objective of the seminar was to:

Bring together the Department of Community Development, Family and Youth and its Boards and Agencies to connect development partners such as Churches, NGOs, international organizations, and community groups

To be updated on the MTDP 4 and PNGSDP 2030 objectives

Update on key initiatives of the Ministry and Department

Update from selected development partners

Director General for the National Youth Development Authority, Joe Itaki stated that there is a need for connectivity with all partner and sector agencies to be in place for the Government's visions to be realized.

Mr. Itaki encouraged all data collection and implementing agencies to cooperate and set aside legacy issues so that they can work in collaboration to have a more profound outcome in each specific agenda of specialty.