Build City for Central

He said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected by the National Capital District (NCDC) goes to providing necessary services and sustaining a population of more than one million people in the nation’s capital.

“Central Province must have their own headquarters where they can make their own money in order to collect GST,” Mr Kaupa said.

He says creating business zones and opportunities for the generation of revenue through collection of GST would benefit the people of Central.

“Previous governments have invested funds to develop the Central Province and there is no development to date,” Mr Kaupa said.

Meantime, he congratulated Central’s Acting Provincial Administrator, Francis Koaba and encouraged that his appointment to the NCDC board must be a turning point for the provincial government he represents.

Mr Kaupa emphasized that the NCDC board will work closely with the Central Provincial Government to make this happen.