Bugandi Cleaned Up

These workers are part of more than 2,000 unemployed men and women engaged through the program, an initiative of Lae MP and LCA chairman John Rosso, to provide a stable income for those who cannot afford to find a job.

Most of the participants are widows and mothers.

Lae MP, who is also the State Minister for Lands and Physical Planning, wants to see Bugandi regain its lost pride and identity.

He intends to drive this change through the new administration, under Principal Dennis Miall, a no-nonsense individual who can bail the school out from the current administration crisis.

“And this begins with the school area clean-up and beautification by Lae Hand Up team, both inside and outside of the school premises,” said Minister Rosso.

Apart from last year’s support to pay for water and electricity bills for the school, together with purchasing stationery, including a printer, the LCA Board has approved the following projects for Bugandi Secondary School:

School fencing. Work should commence early next month – if not end of this month;

An 8-in-1 double classroom for Grade 12s

A new ablution block;

A brand new 25-seater coaster bus. Bumayong, Malahang, Busu, Lae Secondary, Emmanuel Lutheran School and School of Nursing College will all receive one each. St Joseph Technical College will get a truck;

An additional K200,000 to meet immediate needs for the school like water and power bills so that school remain open and uninterrupted.

Bugandi was once the pride of Lae City and Morobe Province. All stakeholders are urged to work together to bring the change that the school needs.

“And most importantly, the need of the children to get quality education,” stated Minister Rosso.