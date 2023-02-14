Budget prioritizes road infrastructure

District Administrator, Benedict Mode said funding sources are from the ENB Provincial Budget support to the district for road infrastructure to allow more accessibility for economic and social developments.

Major road infrastructure captured in the budget for the district are:

K2 million- Namanula Boisen Road upgrade and sealing

K4.2 million- Blanche street/Wharf road pavement repair

K0.6 million- Watom island road link

K3 million- Malakuna junction to UMW road maintenance (Gelegele Road)

He said also to complement the current LLG and ward policies in the province, a total of K1.45 million for administration support will be allocated to the four LLGs in the district- Kombiu, Watom, Rabaul Urban and Balanataman.

Mr Mode stated that once this year’s DSIP allocation of K10 million is available, K360, 000 each will be transferred directly and factored into each of the four LLG’s budgets.

The initiative of this year’s budget is to strengthen and build capacity at the LLGs which will also complement the current ward policies in place.

Late last year saw the successful establishment of ward development committees (WDC) for 47 wards of the total of 49 wards in the electorate.

“I am of the view that maintaining people’s trust and confidence in the WDC system is very significant in the process of effective governance at ward foundations levels up and the importance of bottom-up planning,” Mr Mode said.

He said the district will align itself with the Provincial Fiscal Policy and Provincial Budget theme: “Fostering Sustainable Livelihoods through partnerships for inclusive Economic growth and Development”.

The 2023 District budget comprises programs at the district coordination level and at the LLG implementation level.

He said the budget expenditure will be consistent with strategic result areas and sector heads and LLG heads will be responsible and accountable for managing their allocated expenditures.

“As much as possible the district is encouraging the sharing of service provision, co-funding and integration of services with other efficient service providers,” he said.

Meantime, Mr Mode said the district did not fully expend its K8 million DSIP budget as part of the funding came late before close of accounts last year.

The district anticipates to receive its K10 million DSIP for this year.